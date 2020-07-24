Duluth proposes maintaining same millage rate for 2020

Duluth, like all local municipalities, is attempting to determine the impact of the pandemic on city funding. Because of property reassessments, the city anticipates an increase of existing real property (less projected appeal loss) of $49 million, or 3.19% in assessed value. Other sources of revenue are expected to take a hit.

The city’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget estimates 20.5 million in revenues, and 22.1 million in expenditures, which will require 1.4 million in reserve funding to balance.