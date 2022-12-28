Duluth prohibits overnight parking within city limits

Specifically, the new ordinance prohibits motor vehicles from stopping, standing or parking in or on any intersection, crosswalk, bridge or viaduct, between a safety zone and the adjacent curb or within 30 feet of a curb opposite the end of a safety zone. Parking is also prohibited within 30 feet of a traffic signal, beacon or sign, within 20 feet of any intersection or crosswalk and anywhere a vehicle will reduce the width of the roadway for moving traffic to less than 18 feet.

As one would expect, cars may not be parked within 15 feet of a fire hydrant or block a driveway. Cars are not allowed to park on any sidewalk or parkway.