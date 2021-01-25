Duluth police warn about catalytic converter thefts

Duluth police are offering several tips to help protect your vehicle from this kind of theft. In parking lots, park in well-lit areas near building entrances or busy access roads. At home, park in your garage if you have one and remember to close the garage door.

Try not to leave your vehicle unattended for long periods of time. Thieves tend to target hybrid vehicles, pickups, and SUVs. Be extra cautious where you leave this kind of vehicle unattended and consider contacting a mechanic about the installation of an after-market device to protect your catalytic converter or to have the converter welded in place. Finally, if your auto has a vehicle security alarm, keep it activated.