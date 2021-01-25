Duluth police warn about catalytic converter thefts

The Duluth Police Department is warning local citizens of a series of recent catalytic converter thefts. Apparently, catalytic converters are easy for a thief to quickly remove from a vehicle with a wrench or saw.
Duluth police are offering several tips to help protect your vehicle from this kind of theft. In parking lots, park in well-lit areas near building entrances or busy access roads. At home, park in your garage if you have one and remember to close the garage door.
Try not to leave your vehicle unattended for long periods of time. Thieves tend to target hybrid vehicles, pickups, and SUVs. Be extra cautious where you leave this kind of vehicle unattended and consider contacting a mechanic about the installation of an after-market device to protect your catalytic converter or to have the converter welded in place. Finally, if your auto has a vehicle security alarm, keep it activated.
According to the Duluth Police Department, “the goal is to make your vehicle as unattractive a target as possible for catalytic converter theft. The more inconvenient it is for a thief to steal your catalytic converter, the more likely it is that they will move on to an easier target.”