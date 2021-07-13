Duluth police open lobby 24/7 to serve the public

The Duluth Police Department lobby in the city’s Public Safety Center, 3276 Buford Highway, is now open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the public’s convenience. Citizens can not only stop by and request an officer during the day, but now have the option to request an officer at any time during the day or night, including weekends.
The Public Safety Center lobby also serves as a safe place for anyone feeling they are in immediate danger. Someone who feels they are being followed may enter the lobby and connect with an officer to ensure their personal safety. The lobby is monitored 24/7 by multiple surveillance cameras and dispatchers will be notified if someone enters the lobby.