Duluth police first in Georgia to implement new 911 program

This technology, 911Eye, allows users contacting 911 to open a link sent by Duluth police dispatchers. By opening this link, the person in distress will be able to share a live video stream directly from their mobile device. This will allow Duluth Police to see the situation unfold in real-time, determine the level of emergency response needed and the type of responders needed.

Once the link is activated, the video stream begins and dispatchers will be able to speak to the caller. There are no apps required and footage is not stored on your device. Police dispatchers cannot access any other data on your mobile device.