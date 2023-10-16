Duluth Police Department starting public safety ambassador program

The unarmed ambassadors will work with the department as non-sworn employees, providing assistance in tasks that can be handled without a police officer, including non-emergency, low-risk incidents like assistance with traffic direction, private property accidents, lost and found property and abandoned vehicles, Duluth police spokesperson Ted Sadowski said.

“We can better allocate our sworn officers’ time and expertise where it matters most, ensuring the safety and well-being of our community,” Sadowski said.

The ambassadors will have to participate in mandatory training of three to five weeks in the classroom and three to four weeks in the field, Sadowski said. The ambassadors will work Monday through Friday and make about $40,000 a year.

In 2017, the Marietta Police Department started a similar program but with eight ambassadors. That department now has 13 ambassadors and is looking to possibly expand the program by adding additional duties which ultimately could increase the number of ambassadors, Marietta police spokesperson Chuck McPhilamy said.

Those interested in Duluth’s program can learn more or apply on the city’s website. Applicants will go through an interview and the two ambassadors will need to pass a background check, psychological examination, polygraph test, and drug screening. They must be 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED and have a valid Georgia driver’s license.