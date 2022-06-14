Duluth’s Main Street closing for three weeks starting Thursday

Drivers in Duluth will have to avoid Main Street for a few weeks.
Starting Thursday the intersection of West Lawrenceville Street and Main Street down to the Main Street entrance to City Hall will be closed to vehicular traffic. The intersection is scheduled to be closed for three weeks, an announcement said, for work that will improve stormwater infrastructure.
The construction zone, which will be off-limits to pedestrians, will temporarily include the alley leading from Main Street to the parking lot behind Pure Taqueria.
Pedestrians will still be able to access Town Green and all downtown businesses.
Jaime Stepic, the owner of Spool School, a sewing business on Main Street, said the roadwork is a minor annoyance that will pay off.
“Even though it may be a pain for a couple of weeks, then you know, we’ll have much more business and much more accessibility and they have to work on the infrastructure. So we all have to kind of pull together like the business family we are,” Stepic said.
During the closure, the city will be providing seating on Main Street and occasional live music to help curb possible frustrations, the announcement said.
