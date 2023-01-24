Duluth lands on contractor for Pine Needle intersection

Engineers had proposed two options for this intersection. One would have realigned Pine Needle Drive to a right angle with Ga. 120, the other would convert the street into a cul-de-sac. Following input from the community, the city council voted unanimously in 2021 to favor of moving forward with the cul-de-sac option. Traffic that would have utilized Pine Needle Drive will be routed through the recently constructed signal at Ga. 120 and George Rogers Avenue and then along George Rogers Avenue to Irvindale Road.

Zaveri is expected to break ground on or around March 1 and be substantially complete with the project by mid to late summer.