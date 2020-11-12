Duluth investigating space for new restaurant, gathering area

In Duluth’s ongoing efforts to make downtown a gathering place, the city is considering adding a 2,500-square-foot restaurant building on the Downtown Paver Lot, the parking area between Taylor Park/City Hall and the Truck and Tap restaurant.
As part of the development, the city is considering the creation of a “Town Green Plaza” in the area adjacent to the proposed restaurant. The vision is to create an interactive gathering/play area complete with an all-weather synthetic turf surface, outdoor seating, sunshades and street parking.
The Duluth City Council has approved $60,000 in funding to survey the site, complete a geotechnical report, and engage engineers for site design, and other incidental costs.
Funding will ultimately come from the Tax Allocation District infrastructure bond the city is currently working to secure. In the meantime, funds will transfer from the General Fund to the TAD Fund, with repayment occurring once the bond funds are secured.