Duluth investigating space for new restaurant, gathering area

As part of the development, the city is considering the creation of a “Town Green Plaza” in the area adjacent to the proposed restaurant. The vision is to create an interactive gathering/play area complete with an all-weather synthetic turf surface, outdoor seating, sunshades and street parking.

The Duluth City Council has approved $60,000 in funding to survey the site, complete a geotechnical report, and engage engineers for site design, and other incidental costs.