Duluth Historical Society calling residents to save Knox Cabin

The Knox Cabin sits next door to First Baptist Church on Ga. 120/Duluth Highway. Duluth’s Planning Commission will hear a proposal to rezone about 25 acres, which includes the Knox Cabin site, for aa residential subdivision with 72 townhomes and 66 single family detached homes.

The Knox family are documented to have resided in Gwinnett since 1830 and the Duluth area since 1840. According to the Gwinnett Historical Society, “the cabin site figured prominently in the 1922 Simpson Murder, where the two brothers, Joe and Orin Simpson, were gunned down on the road near the cabin by a Duluth deputy.”