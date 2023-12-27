Duluth brings back program to clear outstanding court fines

Duluth’s Amnesty Program returns now through April 30 to allow citizens to pay outstanding fines or schedule court appearances before a judge.

The program is designed to help those with license suspensions due to failure to appear in court to clear their cases. Periodically, the city finds an accumulation of cases for minor infractions. Some avoid taking care of these fines simply because they can’t afford to pay the ticket. Unfortunately, putting off those traffic tickets results in a “failure to appear,” that then leads to a bench warrant.

Participants can clear their name, avoid jail time, have their driver’s license reinstated and work with the court to come up with a payment plan if unable to pay a ticket all at once.