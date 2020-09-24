Duluth approves townhomes on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Following a recent public hearing, the Duluth City Council approved a request from McKinley Homes US to rezone about 8.58 acres for the construction of 72 single-family townhomes. The subdivision, to be known as Rivière, will be located between Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and the Village at Albion Farm with access from PIB and Chattahoochee Trace.
A number of conditions were placed on the project as part of the approval. These include a minimum heated floor area per of 1,850 square feet for the 2-story plan, 1,938 square feet for the 2-story rear entry plan, and 1,819 square feet for the 3-story plans, as well as restrictions on building facades, landscaping, fencing, street lighting, signage and parking.
In addition, the builder Is restricted from selling more than 5% of the residential dwellings to individuals who do not intend to be owner occupants.
The developer must also provide The Village at Albion Farm Homeowners Association with an access easement adjacent to lot 64 for the purpose of maintaining the existing detention pond.