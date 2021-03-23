Duluth approves plan for new convenience store/gas station in downtown

Approval comes with significant conditions to make improvements and quality befitting the redevelopment efforts in downtown Duluth. The city has been working with the applicant, Shane Lanham of Mahaffey Pickens Tucker, LLP on behalf of the property owner, Sean Buford Properties, LLC, over the last 12 months to develop a new master concept plan.

This plan includes minimum requirements to provide proper landscape buffers, removal of the car wash, and installation of sidewalks around the perimeter, wrapping the concrete building and pillars with brick, and providing a dumpster enclosure. They envision the new property to be a pedestrian-friendly convenience/gas store with grocery, perhaps a deli or small restaurant.