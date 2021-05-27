Duluth approves permit for new manufactured home on Donaville Street

The property is in the city’s Core Neighborhood Character Area and the applicant, Karen Harris, plans to remove the existing manufactured home and replace it with a new manufactured home.

The Planning Commission placed three conditions on the request including the permit allows for only one manufactured home on the property. The property will follow regulations for the residential multi-family zoning district per the Unified Development Code, and the existing manufactured home on the property must be demolished and removed before the city will issue the manufactured home permit.