ajc logo
X

Duluth approves location for fallen soldier monument

The Duluth City Council has approved the location for a future Fallen Soldier Memorial near the northwest lower-level entrance to Duluth City Hall. (Google Maps)
Caption
The Duluth City Council has approved the location for a future Fallen Soldier Memorial near the northwest lower-level entrance to Duluth City Hall. (Google Maps)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
11 minutes ago

The Duluth City Council has approved the location for a future Fallen Soldier Memorial near the northwest lower-level entrance to Duluth City Hall, 3167 Main St.

SODO, a 256-unit development in the city, donated $13,500 to the public arts commission earmarked for this project.

The area surrounding the memorial will require landscape adjustments, seating, and lighting to highlight the statue and allow space for quiet contemplation. The Public Arts Committee requested, and council approved, $2,900 for a rendering and colored concept design before a more comprehensive planning and cost estimate is established.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Drivers in Peachtree Corners finding roundabout not so bad after all
7h ago
GDOT awards grants for sidewalk and streetscape in Braselton and Monroe
Gwinnett adds second glass recycling location
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top