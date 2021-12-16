Duluth approves location for fallen soldier monument

The Duluth City Council has approved the location for a future Fallen Soldier Memorial near the northwest lower-level entrance to Duluth City Hall, 3167 Main St.
SODO, a 256-unit development in the city, donated $13,500 to the public arts commission earmarked for this project.
The area surrounding the memorial will require landscape adjustments, seating, and lighting to highlight the statue and allow space for quiet contemplation. The Public Arts Committee requested, and council approved, $2,900 for a rendering and colored concept design before a more comprehensive planning and cost estimate is established.
