Duluth approves funding for landscaping improvements

Duluth recently hired Pond & Company to create a landscape concept plan for the medians on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, between Ga.120 and Sugarloaf Parkway. To implement the plan, the city has contracted with Columbia Engineering & Services to provide landscape architecture design services for the medians.
The design contract will include developing multiple concepts, soliciting feedback before a final concept, approval from Gwinnett County Department of Transportation, developing bid specifications and bid review, and construction administration. Total cost with 10% contingency is $43,650.
The city is also moving forward with landscaping improvements along Pleasant Hill Road at the intersection with Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. The next task is to engage Pond & Company to update the landscaping design, assist in project bidding and construction phase services. The proposal, including a 10% contingency, is $7,500.
Another $10,000 has been set aside for the City Engineer’s time to oversee both the projects.