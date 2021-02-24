Duluth approves funding for landscaping improvements

The design contract will include developing multiple concepts, soliciting feedback before a final concept, approval from Gwinnett County Department of Transportation, developing bid specifications and bid review, and construction administration. Total cost with 10% contingency is $43,650.

The city is also moving forward with landscaping improvements along Pleasant Hill Road at the intersection with Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. The next task is to engage Pond & Company to update the landscaping design, assist in project bidding and construction phase services. The proposal, including a 10% contingency, is $7,500.