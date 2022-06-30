BreakingNews
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
ajc logo
X

Duluth approves emissions testing facility on PIB

Duluth recently approved a special use permit to operate an emissions testing facility at 2880 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. (Google Maps)

Combined ShapeCaption
Duluth recently approved a special use permit to operate an emissions testing facility at 2880 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. (Google Maps)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
23 minutes ago

Following a recent public hearing, the Duluth City Council approved a special use permit to operate an emissions testing facility in conjunction with a gas station at 2880 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

A gas station and car wash were approved and constructed at this location in 2001, along with an emission testing facility, but the business closed in 2017. In 2021, Peachtree Amoco gas station opened. The property owner has redeveloped the once dilapidated and nuisance property into an operating gas station.

With the city’s approval this request allows the station to utilize the last building on the property as long as the owner meets code compliance and development standards.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Opinion: No accountability for Georgia students, no autonomy for teachers3h ago
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
4h ago
Tan's doubles partner angered by Wimbledon withdrawal
22h ago
Family of man killed in ‘nightmare’ Buckhead triple shooting wants answers
4h ago
Family of man killed in ‘nightmare’ Buckhead triple shooting wants answers
4h ago
Braves tie Atlanta-era franchise record with 21st win in June
11h ago
The Latest
Peachtree Corners says no to mixed-use on Peachtree Parkway
20h ago
First section of Sugar Hill Greenway opens
Snellville approves $14.69 million budget
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
2h ago
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
4h ago
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top