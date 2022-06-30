Duluth approves emissions testing facility on PIB

A gas station and car wash were approved and constructed at this location in 2001, along with an emission testing facility, but the business closed in 2017. In 2021, Peachtree Amoco gas station opened. The property owner has redeveloped the once dilapidated and nuisance property into an operating gas station.

With the city’s approval this request allows the station to utilize the last building on the property as long as the owner meets code compliance and development standards.