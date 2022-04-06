Duluth appoints new police chief following retirement of Chief Belcher

Col. Carruth, a 25-year veteran of the department, will be the first female chief in the department’s 100-year history and, according to the city, will be one of only about three percent of police chiefs in the state who are female.

Under Chief Belcher, the DPD rose from just 16 employees in 1984 to a state-accredited agency with a staff of 91 today. Chief Belcher started as a patrol officer in 1976, then became a detective, soon becoming a Sergeant, then Lieutenant, until he finally became the youngest serving police chief in Georgia in 1984.