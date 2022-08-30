Duluth announces playable art design winners

In the spring, Duluth held a public design contest for a large-scale playable art piece for the Town Green in Taylor Park. Submissions were judged on imagination, creativity, uniqueness and ability to capture the selfie spirit. Over 175 entries were received with the youngest artist entering just three years old.
After careful consideration, the Duluth Public Art Commission narrowed down the designs to their top nine. In July, the mayor and city council chose their top three choices:
· 1st Place – Lyn-Nell Huffman (Willow Tree)
· 2nd Place – Jackson McGregor (Hot Air Balloon)
· 3rd Place – Megan Vladick (Robot Balloon Man)
The Willow Tree design will be used for inspiration when the new piece of playable art is designed. Construction is expected to begin in late 2023.
Additional details: www.tinyurl.com/DuluthPlayableArt.
