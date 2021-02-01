Duluth amends Urban Redevelopment Area

The URA plan area and subsequent redevelopment plan was created in 2000 and amended in 2003, 2006 and 2013, respectively. The original Urban Redevelopment Plan was created for the Town Green, amended when the public safety building was constructed, and the last amendment included other blighted areas to allow landowners to apply for Opportunity Zone credits.

The current amendment seeks to adjust the URA boundaries to correspond with the Tax Allocation District to address a substantial number of deteriorated or deteriorating structures, defective or inadequate street layouts and utilities, and or unsafe conditions.