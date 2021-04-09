Duluth 2021 community art project sold out instantly

Duluth and the Duluth Public Arts Commission have a “sold out” Community Art Project set for completion by early May. Participants were invited to register for materials to paint one of 192 6-inch by 6-inch squares in the contactless community grid mural.
The event is free, and all tools needed to complete a square of the mural are provided. Those lucky enough to register before the event sold out will be able to pick up their tool kits beginning April 19.
DPAC commissioned Georgia artist, Catlanta, to design the 12-foot by 4-foot mural which captures the spirit of Duluth and conveys a message of hope, recovery, and community.
The 192 painted canvas panels will be collected by May 3, assembled, and put on display in the Duluth during Duluth Art Month starting May 14 during Art Month’s Fridays-N-Duluth.
Information: www.duluthga.net/community/community_art_projects.php.