Drivers to be delayed over Lake Lanier in Hall and Forsyth

Depending on the weather, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will install single lane closures on Ga. 369 over the Chattahoochee River (Lake Lanier) to allow the contractor to grade, pour concrete and paint.
Daily lane closures on Ga. 369 will take place 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays March 1 through March 5. Motorists will experience delays traveling through the area.
This project is expected to be complete June 2021. This is part of ongoing construction of the new two-lane bridge. This bridge is about 11.5 miles northeast of Cumming. This closure will be between mile post 19 in Forsyth county to mile post 1 in Hall county.
Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers.