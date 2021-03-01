Drivers to be delayed over Lake Lanier in Hall and Forsyth

Daily lane closures on Ga. 369 will take place 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays March 1 through March 5. Motorists will experience delays traveling through the area.

This project is expected to be complete June 2021. This is part of ongoing construction of the new two-lane bridge. This bridge is about 11.5 miles northeast of Cumming. This closure will be between mile post 19 in Forsyth county to mile post 1 in Hall county.