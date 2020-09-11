Drivers need to use caution on Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch

Construction crews working with the Georgia Department of Transportation will shift traffic Sept. 15 along Spout Springs Road between Capitola Farm Road and Lake Sterling Boulevard in Flowery Branch.
This 900-foot shift will move traffic over approximately 7 feet to the left for southbound traffic. This shift will allow construction crews to mobilize equipment and begin building a retaining wall on the project.
Lane closures on this project are allowed between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and then in the evening beginning at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning.
Drivers are reminded to slow down and drive alert through the work zone.