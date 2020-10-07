Drivers beware: lane shift in Winder on Ga. 316 at Ga. 53

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 8, crews working with the Georgia Department of Transportation will shift traffic over by six feet to the inside of the highway on Ga. 316 at Ga. 53 in Winder.
This shift will allow construction of all four of the interchange’s ramps. The lane shift will remain in place until they are ready for traffic.
When completed Ga. 316 will go over Ga. 53. at this interchange. This project was awarded in April and is scheduled to be complete in Dec. 2022.
This project will take the existing at-grade signalized intersection of Ga. 316 at Ga. 53 and create a grade separation will include a full diamond urban interchange. The interchange will be designed to accommodate the future widening of Ga. 316 from existing two general-use lanes in each direction to three lanes in each direction including a barrier separated HOV lane in each direction.