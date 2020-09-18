X

Double-lane closures ahead on I-85 near Braselton

Bridge construction activities on Interstate 85 at the bridges over Mulberry River near Braselton will require double-lane closures in both directions. (Courtesy GDOT)
Gwinnett County | 49 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 23, bridge construction activities on Interstate 85 at the bridges over Mulberry River near Braselton will require double-lane closures in both directions.

North and southbound lanes will be closed beginning at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. during the nights of Wednesday, Sept. 23 and Thursday, Sept. 24 at the Barrow-Jackson County line. A continuous double-lane closure will begin at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 until 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. In the event work is delayed, the continuous double-lane closures will remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28.

A single lane will remain open in both directions on the bridge. However, to ease congestion motorists can use the following alternate routes:

· Northbound traffic can take Exit 120/Hamilton Mill Road, right to Ga.124 to U.S. 11/Ga. 53 or Exit 126/Ga. 211, right to Ga. 124, left to U.S. 11/Ga. 53.

· Southbound drivers can take Exit 129, U.S. 11/Ga. 53, left to Ga. 124, right to Ga. 211 or Exit 129, U.S. 11/Ga. 53, left to Ga. 124, right to Hamilton Mill Road.

