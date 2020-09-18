Double-lane closures ahead on I-85 near Braselton

North and southbound lanes will be closed beginning at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. during the nights of Wednesday, Sept. 23 and Thursday, Sept. 24 at the Barrow-Jackson County line. A continuous double-lane closure will begin at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 until 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. In the event work is delayed, the continuous double-lane closures will remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28.

A single lane will remain open in both directions on the bridge. However, to ease congestion motorists can use the following alternate routes: