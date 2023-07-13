Dispose of household hazardous waste items July 22

Credit: Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
6 minutes ago
Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and Gwinnett’s Department of Water Resources will host the next Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day 8-11 a.m. Saturday, July 22 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville. Volunteers are needed.

In February, the two organizations and 50 volunteers collected 50.76 tons of household hazardous waste for recycling or proper disposal and according to a GC&B release, “that’s roughly the weight of an adult humpback whale.”

Attendees can bring up to five containers of household waste. Disposable containers are recommended and must be the size of a copy paper box or laundry basket. Containers cannot be returned once removed from the car.

A long list of acceptable items can be found at www.gwinnettcb.org/events/household-hazardous-waste-collection-day/. Tires, electronics, paper for shredding, ammunition, radioactive waste, pharmaceuticals and biomedical/biohazard waste will not be accepted at this event.

Volunteer for this and future events at www.tinyurl.com/VolunteerGwinnett.

