Developer seeks to bring 219-unit active adult community to Braselton

The proposed project, tentatively called Braselton Villas, will consist of 219 single-story rental homes and townhomes targeting the 55+ adult community on Lewis Braselton Boulevard. The proposal from Lyons Group Acquisitions, LLC states that “unlike three-story or four-story apartment complexes, all our homes are single-story with a private backyard… Our proposed project is in alignment with Braselton’s Comprehensive Plan which states the need for ‘Missing Middle Housing’.” If approved, construction would begin in 2022 with a completion in 2023.

The Town Council will consider the same request at 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at the same location.