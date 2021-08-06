ajc logo
X

Developer seeks to bring 219-unit active adult community to Braselton

The proposed project, tentatively called Braselton Villas, will consist of 219 single-story rental homes and townhomes targeting the 55+ adult community on Lewis Braselton Boulevard. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)
Caption
The proposed project, tentatively called Braselton Villas, will consist of 219 single-story rental homes and townhomes targeting the 55+ adult community on Lewis Braselton Boulevard. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
56 minutes ago

The Braselton Planning Commission will consider a rezoning request to build 219 single-family homes and townhomes at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 in the courtroom of the Police and Municipal Court facility, 5040 Highway 53.

The proposed project, tentatively called Braselton Villas, will consist of 219 single-story rental homes and townhomes targeting the 55+ adult community on Lewis Braselton Boulevard. The proposal from Lyons Group Acquisitions, LLC states that “unlike three-story or four-story apartment complexes, all our homes are single-story with a private backyard… Our proposed project is in alignment with Braselton’s Comprehensive Plan which states the need for ‘Missing Middle Housing’.” If approved, construction would begin in 2022 with a completion in 2023.

The Town Council will consider the same request at 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at the same location.

In Other News
1
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
2
Norcross to elect mayor and two council members
3
Lane closures on I-85 for bridge work in Franklin County
4
Fowler Farms subdivision will add 529 homes in Auburn
5
Gwinnett taking applications for Citizens Police Academy
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top