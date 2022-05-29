Developer reveals plan for Forum in Peachtree Corners

Ultimately, their goal as stated by Perry is, “a mix of population and traffic that populates and uses the property 18 hours a day.”

To make that happen, initial designs include converting much of the interior parking area into a mix of spaces. The area in front of the current anchor store, Belk, would become a concierge site with public restrooms and outdoor seating with a nearby small stage for live music. Additional new buildings might include restaurants or wine bars with additional outdoor seating.