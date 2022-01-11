Davenport Road in Duluth closed for next 6 weeks

Davenport Road is completely closed to traffic from Buford Highway to just past the Duluth Public Safety Center and the driveway 570 feet southeast of Buford Highway for utility work to be completed. The driveway at 3363 Davenport Road remains open, but drivers cannot travel from that point to Buford Highway.
Detours will travel from the closure along Davenport Road to Pittard Road to return to Buford Highway. Detour signs will be in place to help direct traffic.
Depending on weather conditions, this road closure will remain in place approximately 6 weeks.
Questions related to the closure: Margi Pozin at mpozin@duluthga.net.
