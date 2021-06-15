Dacula to hold three public hearings before setting millage rate

Dacula will hold three public hearings on the city’s proposed 2021 millage rate. The first two will take place 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. June 22 at City Hall, 442 Harbins Rd. A third, and final public hearing will take place at 7 p.m. July 1, also at City Hall.
Dacula has carried out a deliberate strategy over the last several years to keep city taxes low without negatively impacting the quality of services provided to its citizens. However, by adopting a millage rate of 4.806, which is the same as last year, Dacula must advertise this as a tax increase.
The same millage rate is considered a tax increase when the city will receive an increase in property taxes due to increased property values. In this case, Dacula anticipates an increase in property taxes of 2.15%. For homeowners with a $250,000 home, this will result in an increase of about $9.40; for a non-homesteaded property valued at $275,000 the increase is about $11.11.
Citizens can view the details at www.daculaga.gov/millage-rate-public-hearing-notice-4/.