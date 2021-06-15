Dacula to hold three public hearings before setting millage rate

Dacula has carried out a deliberate strategy over the last several years to keep city taxes low without negatively impacting the quality of services provided to its citizens. However, by adopting a millage rate of 4.806, which is the same as last year, Dacula must advertise this as a tax increase.

The same millage rate is considered a tax increase when the city will receive an increase in property taxes due to increased property values. In this case, Dacula anticipates an increase in property taxes of 2.15%. For homeowners with a $250,000 home, this will result in an increase of about $9.40; for a non-homesteaded property valued at $275,000 the increase is about $11.11.