ajc logo
X

Dacula schedules final public hearing on proposed 2022 budget

Dacula will conduct a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Budget and the Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Adjustments at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at City Hall, 442 Harbins Rd. (Courtesy City of Dacula)
Caption
Dacula will conduct a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Budget and the Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Adjustments at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at City Hall, 442 Harbins Rd. (Courtesy City of Dacula)

Credit: cust

Credit: cust

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
24 minutes ago

Dacula’s Mayor and City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Budget and Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Adjustments at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at City Hall, 442 Harbins Road.

The budget and budget adjustment documents will be available for public review during normal office hours between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Dacula City Hall.

The city is scheduled to adopt the FY22 Budget and the FY21 Budget Adjustments at their regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in City Hall Council Chambers, 442 Harbins Road.

Additional information: www.daculaga.gov/budget-public-hearing-december-2.../. Questions: 770-963-7451.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta Gas Light offers up ways for families in need to pay energy bills
22m ago
New year, new fines: Lawrenceville to begin enforcing alarm ordinance
2h ago
Intersection improvements in Peachtree Corners await utility work and more
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top