Dacula schedules final public hearing on proposed 2022 budget

Dacula’s Mayor and City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Budget and Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Adjustments at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at City Hall, 442 Harbins Road.
The budget and budget adjustment documents will be available for public review during normal office hours between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Dacula City Hall.
The city is scheduled to adopt the FY22 Budget and the FY21 Budget Adjustments at their regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in City Hall Council Chambers, 442 Harbins Road.
Additional information: www.daculaga.gov/budget-public-hearing-december-2.../. Questions: 770-963-7451.
