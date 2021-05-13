Custom bakery bringing 300 jobs to Gwinnett, hiring fair May 13

“Our first headquarters and bakery opened in Atlanta over 35 years ago,” said Cheryl Barre, CEO of Epi Breads. “As our business has grown, we chose to relocate and expand to Gwinnett County, so we could meet the needs of our customers by providing unique artisan-style breads.”

The 176,000-square-foot bakery and corporate offices will have room for two production lines along with expanded product offerings and customer base.