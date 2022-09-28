ajc logo
Create Gwinnett seeking survey input before Sept. 30

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

Everyone who works, lives or plays in Gwinnett is invited to help build a road map for how arts, culture and the creative economy can strengthen and celebrate the uniqueness of Gwinnett’s people and places. Create Gwinnett is the county’s first-ever Arts and Creative Economy Master Plan.

A first survey appears to be designed to understand where and how people are currently experiencing arts and culture in Gwinnett and what might be missing.

Survey input is needed before Sept. 30 at www.artworksgwinnett.org/create-gwinnett/. The survey is available in English, Spanish and Korean.

Volunteers interested in doing more can download a Create Gwinnett DIY community conversation toolkit, host a conversation and upload the responses from their group discussion.

Create Gwinnett focuses on equitable talent development, job expansion in the arts sector and policies to support vibrant communities. The plan will chart Gwinnett’s pathway for regional and national creative leadership.

