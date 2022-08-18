Crayfish Creek restoration makes significant progress

This summer a group of rising 11th and 12th graders from various local high schools plus rising college freshmen volunteered as interns to document the project and develop content for the project’s website: www.crayfishcreek.org and for use by the University of Georgia and Georgia State Aquatics Connectivity Team: www.fws.gov/partner/georgia-aquatic-connectivity-team.

These same interns have learned how to do basic water quality testing with the Gwinnett Water Department Outreach team, as well as conduct habitat assessments.