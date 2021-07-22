ajc logo
Community invited to Norcross Public Arts Commission open house

The community is invited to join the Norcross Public Arts Commission July 27 for an informational open house-style meeting to learn about the organization’s mission, goals and projects. (Courtesy City of Norcross)
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
The Norcross community is invited to join the city’s Public Arts Commission at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 in the 2nd Floor Community Room at City Hall, 65 Lawrenceville St. for an informational open house-style meeting to learn about the organization’s mission, goals and projects. Those attending will meet the board, contribute thoughts and ideas, and learn about opportunities to become a part of the commission.

The mission of the Norcross Public Arts Commission is to cultivate a growing, creative arts community and to promote continuous growth and development of neighboring cultural resources. The commission advises the city’s mayor and city council on policies and issues pertaining to the arts and culture in Norcross.

RSVP for headcount purposes at www.norcrossga.net/.../NPAC-Open-House-727-RSVP-94.

