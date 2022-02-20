Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia launches grant opportunities

The Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia was able to give many grants in 2020, including a surprise one to Ser Familia. (Courtesy Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia)

Credit: custom

caption arrowCaption
The Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia was able to give many grants in 2020, including a surprise one to Ser Familia. (Courtesy Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
13 minutes ago

The Gwinnett-based Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia has opened their 2022 General Grant Cycle for organizations focused in one of four categories: food insufficiency, homelessness, healthcare and education.

The grant award route is two-step process to avoid unduly burdening nonprofits in the community. Organizations may submit a brief Letter of Intent by Feb. 28. The grants committee will then invite organizations to submit a full application.

The full application cycle begins Mar. 15, with the deadline for full applications Mar. 31.

The Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia manages funds held in trust, donated by individuals, organizations and businesses. According to their website, “most funds are donor-advised funds, similar to savings accounts. These funds are pooled for investment purposes and their income is used to make grants for a wide variety of charitable purposes.”

Details about this year’s grant cycle: www.tinyurl.com/CFNGgrants.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Partnership Gwinnett honors STAR students, teachers
Gwinnett accepting community garden applications
Peachtree Corners makes plans to slow drivers on Town Center Drive
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top