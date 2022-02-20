Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia launches grant opportunities

The Gwinnett-based Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia has opened their 2022 General Grant Cycle for organizations focused in one of four categories: food insufficiency, homelessness, healthcare and education.
The grant award route is two-step process to avoid unduly burdening nonprofits in the community. Organizations may submit a brief Letter of Intent by Feb. 28. The grants committee will then invite organizations to submit a full application.
The full application cycle begins Mar. 15, with the deadline for full applications Mar. 31.
The Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia manages funds held in trust, donated by individuals, organizations and businesses. According to their website, “most funds are donor-advised funds, similar to savings accounts. These funds are pooled for investment purposes and their income is used to make grants for a wide variety of charitable purposes.”
Details about this year’s grant cycle: www.tinyurl.com/CFNGgrants.
