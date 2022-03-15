Hamburger icon
Citizens Police Academy seeks applicants

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Suwanee residents will soon have to opportunity to patrol alongside a Suwanee police officer.

Suwanee’s Citizens Police Academy will host a free program, allowing Suwanee residents to learn more about the day-to-day functions of a police officer, an announcement said.

Participants will receive hands-on experiences in crime scene processing, building searches and traffic stops. The program will also offer training in narcotics identification and crime prevention, the announcement said.

By participating in this training, participants can learn the risks and responsibilities of officers. Ultimately, the program is aiming to open and maintain communication between the police department and residents, the announcement added.

Starting on April 11, the seven-week program will be held every Monday evening from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Suwanee Police Training Center. The program is open to the public, but those interested will have to complete a criminal and driver history background check.

To learn more about the program, visit the city of Suwanee’s website.

About the Author

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Featured
