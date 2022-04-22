ajc logo
X

Citizen’s Police Academy connects Suwanee cops, residents

Participants in Suwanee's 2019 Citizen's Police Academy engaging in a traffic stop simulation.

Combined ShapeCaption
Participants in Suwanee's 2019 Citizen's Police Academy engaging in a traffic stop simulation.

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Ron Anderson joined Suwanee’s Citizen’s Police Academy for two reasons: to get a behind-the-scenes look at how police serve the community and to gain more insight for his family members, who he says have been affected by movements to defund the police.

“Instead of just trying to sway them with my opinion, I wanted to come here and actually learn facts about the challenges that the police are facing and how they’re overcoming them,” the 53-year-old father said.

Some family members believe police officers use their power incorrectly and police based on officers’ biases, he said.

Anderson is one of many area residents looking to familiarize themselves with police procedures and tactics at classes conducted by police departments across metro Atlanta. Police hold the free classes to educate citizens and encourage better communication between the public and police departments.

Last Monday, Suwanee’s Citizen’s Police Academy welcomed its first class of 2022. The department has only had one other class since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We learn from the students and the students learn from us, hopefully,” said Lt. Bryan Hickey, leader of the program, which is now offered twice a year.

The academy serves not only as a place where citizens can learn more about the role of an officer but also as a bridge between the department and the community.

During the seven-week program, participants meet every Monday and take part in hands-on instruction, learning about traffic stops, DUI detection, use of force, and active shooter situations. Participants can also join an officer on a ride-along during their shift. The group will meet for about 21 hours throughout the program, not including the ride-along. Hickey estimates that the program is costing the department about $700.

Combined ShapeCaption
Participants in Suwanee's 2019 Citizen's Police Academy engaging in a traffic stop simulation.

Credit: Courtesy of: Suwanee Police Department

Participants in Suwanee's 2019 Citizen's Police Academy engaging in a traffic stop simulation.

Credit: Courtesy of: Suwanee Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
Participants in Suwanee's 2019 Citizen's Police Academy engaging in a traffic stop simulation.

Credit: Courtesy of: Suwanee Police Department

Credit: Courtesy of: Suwanee Police Department

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spoke with participants in the academy, who are all looking forward to getting a better understanding of an officer’s role in their community.

Peter Charpentier, 60, joined the program because he has respect for the police and wanted to learn more about the department.

“I think about what it would be like if we didn’t have police and how we take our freedoms for granted,” Charpentier said. “And I, just out of respect, wanted to learn more about what the police do.”

Charpentier says he’s had relationships with officers throughout the 24 years he’s lived in Suwanee and wants others to know how crucial developing these connections can be.

“It seems like drops in the bucket. But they add up over time, I think, to have those relationships,” Charpentier said. “The other way is just to sit and let the negative flow.”

Tina Brinson, 52, agreed with Charpentier, wanting to know what police go through on a day-to-day basis.

“I want to get the backstory, the history of what they actually have to go through when they go on these calls,” she said.

Suwanee Police Chief Cass Mooney says the goal is to show residents another point of view.

“I think the main thing is to give the citizens a small glimpse into our perspective on what we do and why we do it,” Mooney said.

He thinks it’s helpful to show the importance of having an open mind even though sometimes officers are in the wrong.

“It’s all about seeing it from both sides of the coin. I think giving people … a little glimpse of the other side of the coin helps them understand the overall situation,” Mooney said.

“I’m not here to say that every time the police have done something they’ve been right, because they haven’t, we’ve been wrong,” he added.

Anderson said learning how things work can give residents insight into how society functions.

“I think that a lot of young people that I interact with, have the notion that the police are power-hungry, and they abuse their authority,” Anderson said. “When you go into a building (and) turn on the lights … the lights turn on … water comes on. What we’re doing now, we’re able to see the infrastructure that gives us all these things; we’re able to have a safe community.”

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
DeKalb County Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris has asked for “a little grace” as her administration tries to figure out the ramifications of this week's surprising decision by the school board about districtwide building repairs. (AJC file photo)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

DeKalb County superintendent asks for ‘grace’ on school repairs plan2h ago
Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson delivered her 2022 state of the county address on Thursday morning in Lawrenceville. SPECIAL PHOTO

Credit: SPECIAL PHOTO, GWINNETT CHAMBER

Gwinnett government workers get 8-10% raises, $15 minimum wage
37m ago
State school superintendents from, left to right, (top row): Republican John Barge, Democrat Jaha Howard, and Democrat James Morrow, Jr. Bottom row: Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy, Democrat Currey Hitchens, and Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods, a Republican is running for reelection. (Handout)

Credit: Hand

Five candidates seek to oust Woods as Georgia school superintendent
2h ago
MARTA will put its first three electric buses into service May 1.

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

MARTA unveils electric buses for Earth Day
1h ago
MARTA will put its first three electric buses into service May 1.

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

MARTA unveils electric buses for Earth Day
1h ago
No survivors after plane crashes in parking lot of Covington factory, police say

No survivors in fiery plane crash near General Mills factory in Covington
2h ago
The Latest
North Gwinnett High School students create Chinese zodiac mural in Suwanee
18h ago
Juneteenth now a paid county holiday in Gwinnett County
Braselton to consider new gas station, retail at Highway 53 and Jackson Avenue
Featured
Christian Eppinger, 22, who is accused of shooting an Atlanta police officer, was granted bond earlier this week. A hearing was held Thursday night to reconsider that bond.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Fulton judge raises bond for suspect accused of shooting officer
10h ago
Stacey Abrams to deliver Spelman College’s commencement address
15h ago
13-year-old arrested in shooting at DeKalb skating rink
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top