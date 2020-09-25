Casino gaming manufacturer expands operations in Gwinnett

Eclipse Gaming Systems, LLC has expanded its corporate headquarters to 2236 Northmont Parkway, Duluth in unincorporated Gwinnett. The new location represents the company’s survival despite the pandemic and will enable the company to increase their number of employees by 50 percent within the next 14 months.
Eclipse Gaming focuses on the Native American gaming market, or casinos, as well as commercial and international gaming markets.
“Eclipse Gaming is a rapidly evolving company, and our success is due to our most important asset – our people. I believe Georgia combines exceptional logistical efficiencies with remarkable talent and educational institutions that provide rich STEAM programs. This allows us to continue creating a robust network of talented visionaries,” said Eclipse Gaming CEO Tim Minard.
Eclipse Gaming’s new facility is seven times larger and will allow the company to consolidate warehouse facilities and company operations.
Career opportunities: www.eclipsegamingsystems.com/about-us/careers.