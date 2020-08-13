Candidates for Norcross city council have a week to qualify

Required documents and qualifying fees may be submitted by mail, at City Hall using the depository box, or in person at the City Clerk’s Department by appointment only. If required forms are submitted by mail or by city depository box, they must be completed in their entirety and include the notarized original signature.

Information: City Clerk’s Department: 678-421-2027 and www.norcrossga.net/276/ElectionsElecciones.