Building in Peachtree Corners converted to fully net-zero energy headquarters

“One could make the assertion that constructing a new net-zero-energy building from the ground up would have been much easier than renovating an existing building,” said 2021-22 ASHRAE Treasurer and Former Building Ad Hoc Committee Chair Ginger Scoggins. “We decided that ASHRAE could make the greatest impact by showing others how to renovate an existing building with net-zero-energy as the focus, using our own standards and guidelines. ASHRAE is making net-zero-energy the ‘new norm’ in sustainable design and construction.”

Among the innovations, the installation of a Photovoltaic solar array system was completed in October, marking the beginning of the building’s operation at fully net-zero-energy. This system includes a combination of three sub-arrays totaling 332kW, mounted on the rooftop and in an unused section of the parking lot.