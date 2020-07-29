Buford reducing millage rate; but tax increase still expected

The Buford Board of Commissioners is tentatively planning to set the 2020 millage rate at 12.65 mills, less than the 2019 rate of 12.70, but still considered a tax increase by state officials. For property owners to have avoided a tax increase, the city would have needed to set the millage rate at the rollback rate of 11.57 mills.
The public is invited to 3 public hearings on the proposed millage rate. The first will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Buford City Arena, 2795 Sawnee Ave. Additional public hearings will be held at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at City Hall, 2300 Buford Highway.
The proposed tax increase for a home valued at $275,000 is about $118.80 and for a non-homestead property valued at $625,000 the increase will be about $270.