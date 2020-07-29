Buford reducing millage rate; but tax increase still expected

The public is invited to 3 public hearings on the proposed millage rate. The first will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Buford City Arena, 2795 Sawnee Ave. Additional public hearings will be held at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at City Hall, 2300 Buford Highway.

The proposed tax increase for a home valued at $275,000 is about $118.80 and for a non-homestead property valued at $625,000 the increase will be about $270.