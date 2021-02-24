Buford purchases property near parking deck for revitalization

Buford’s Board of Commissioners recently authorized the city manager and city attorney to purchase 590 Forest St. and 690 New St. Recent purchases of property at 79 Moreno St. for $307,607 and 79 S. Harris St. for $450,039 were also ratified by the commission.
In another motion, the commission authorized the transfer of city properties at 79 S. Harris St., 79 Moreno St., 96 W. Main St. and 106 W. Main St. to the Downtown Development Authority.
These purchases are adjacent to the city’s new parking deck. According to city documents, “the city has worked diligently to promote its historic downtown district.”
In advertising for proposals to bid on the property the city feels the land provides a unique opportunity for a project that may house singular or multiple commercial/office suites and residences. “The city envisions a three to five story mixed-use project with at least the ground floor consisting of retail/restaurant/office space and fee simple condominiums on the remaining floors. A commercial only development would also be desirable.”