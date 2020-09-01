X

Buford proposes millage rate and sets date to approve 2021 budget

Buford Commissioners will hold public hearings on a proposed property tax increase and the Fiscal Year 2021 budget. (Google Maps)
Buford Commissioners will hold public hearings on a proposed property tax increase and the Fiscal Year 2021 budget. (Google Maps)

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Buford Commissioners will hold public hearings on a proposed property tax increase at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Buford City Arena, 2795 Sawnee Avenue. The increase of 9.33 percent will result from a proposed millage rate of 12.65 mills. To have avoid a tax increase the city would have needed to rollback the millage rate to 11.57 mills.

The proposed tax increase for a home valued at $275,000 is approximately $118.80, and for a non-homestead property valued at $625,000, property taxes will increase by about $270.

At the same time Buford Commissioners allow for comment and vote to approve the 2021 millage rate, they will also review the city’s proposed Fiscal Year 2021 Operating Budget. A summary draft of the proposed budget can be inspected between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Buford City Hall, 2300 Buford Highway.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.