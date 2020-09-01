Buford proposes millage rate and sets date to approve 2021 budget

The proposed tax increase for a home valued at $275,000 is approximately $118.80, and for a non-homestead property valued at $625,000, property taxes will increase by about $270.

At the same time Buford Commissioners allow for comment and vote to approve the 2021 millage rate, they will also review the city’s proposed Fiscal Year 2021 Operating Budget. A summary draft of the proposed budget can be inspected between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Buford City Hall, 2300 Buford Highway.