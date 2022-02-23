Buford-based nonprofit provides new pajamas to foster children

“Oftentimes, as children enter the foster care system, they arrive at their foster homes with very few of their own belongings,” said Black, the Founder and CEO of Jambos. “We have heard stories of foster families receiving children with only the clothing on their backs. We understand that the transition from home to home can be very abrupt and sudden. This transition is uncertain, and those kids can be understandably anxious, so we are on a mission to provide pajamas to bring a cozy night’s rest, a little bit of peace of mind and, hopefully, an awareness that they are loved – even by people they don’t even know.”

The mission has been strengthened by partners like 12Stone Church whose recent year-end pajama drive resulted in over 14,000 pairs of PJs.

Jason Berry, Co-Senior Pastor for the church had this to say about the effort: “We are excited to see Jambos have such a profound impact on children in foster care with something as simple as a pair of pajamas.”

As it heads into 2022, Jambos now boasts a presence in 31 states and seven countries with 371 registered volunteers and 83 donation sites.

Black noted, “2022 will be a huge year for us as we take on more territory hoping to serve kids in all 50 states. Our goal is to deploy over 1,000 pairs of pajamas a month for the second year in a row.”

Like all nonprofits, funding is an ongoing issue. The organization will host its first annual golf tournament and first gala this year in hopes of raising both funds and awareness of the needs of children in foster care.

“We love when the community takes part in bringing comfort with us. From hosting a pajama donation site to volunteering in our warehouse, our supporters’ efforts make a huge difference,” said Black.

“Start with the pajamas. Then if this is something really pulling at you, let us introduce you to a respite opportunity or babysitting or take a meal to a family. There are more opportunities and we’ve seen people come with pajamas and then sign up to be a foster family.”

Host a pajama donation site, volunteer, donate or learn more about Jambos at www.jambosdonates.com. Sponsor Jambos’ Inaugural Putting Fore Pajamas Golf Tournament: www.jambosdonatesgolf.org.