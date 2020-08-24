Bridge opening at Ga. 316 and Ga. 81 in Bethlehem postponed

Construction partners with Georgia DOT need to refine the bridge’s driving surface and complete necessary safety components on the new bridge and the eastbound ramps before opening to traffic. Drivers are reminded to slow down while traveling through the work zone.

Once completed, this $27 million project will be a full diamond urban interchange providing access to and from Ga. 316 to the crossroad Ga. 81. The construction contract was awarded to CMES, Inc. in July 2017.