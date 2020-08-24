Bridge opening at Ga. 316 and Ga. 81 in Bethlehem postponed

Construction crews working with the Georgia Department of Transportation will not be shifting traffic onto the Ga. 81 overpass bridge at Ga. 316 until sometime in mid-September.
Construction partners with Georgia DOT need to refine the bridge’s driving surface and complete necessary safety components on the new bridge and the eastbound ramps before opening to traffic. Drivers are reminded to slow down while traveling through the work zone.
Once completed, this $27 million project will be a full diamond urban interchange providing access to and from Ga. 316 to the crossroad Ga. 81. The construction contract was awarded to CMES, Inc. in July 2017.