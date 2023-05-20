Bridge construction in Suwanee to close road

The replacement bridge will be 240-feet long and wider by over nine feet, improving traffic safety and allowing for construction of a sidewalk. The bridge deck will also be raised seven feet, allowing for more water to pass under the bridge to reduce flooding.

The existing bridge, which consists of six spans of precast concrete deck slab on concrete caps with steel piling, was built in 1978. Between age and no longer meeting current design standards, the bridge has been marked as critical for replacement.