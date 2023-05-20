X

Bridge construction in Suwanee to close road

Credit: City of Suwanee

Credit: City of Suwanee

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
5 minutes ago

Drivers can anticipate a nearly year-long road closure along Martin Farm Road beginning sometime this fall when the Georgia Department of Transportation begins replacing the bridge over Suwanee Creek.

The replacement bridge will be 240-feet long and wider by over nine feet, improving traffic safety and allowing for construction of a sidewalk. The bridge deck will also be raised seven feet, allowing for more water to pass under the bridge to reduce flooding.

The existing bridge, which consists of six spans of precast concrete deck slab on concrete caps with steel piling, was built in 1978. Between age and no longer meeting current design standards, the bridge has been marked as critical for replacement.

GDOT will provide a detour during the estimated nine months needed for construction.

More information, including detour routes: www.tinyurl.com/SuwaneeMartinFarmRoadBridge.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

New, larger Fulton animal shelter on track for fall opening3h ago

Credit: contributed

Students document the pandemic’s impact
2h ago

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Mother, 40, accused of leaving ‘Baby India’ to die in Forsyth County woods
17h ago

Cops: 4-year-old, $350K found in getaway car after armored car robbery in Griffin
15h ago

Cops: 4-year-old, $350K found in getaway car after armored car robbery in Griffin
15h ago

Credit: Source: Zausmer law firm

Lawsuit against PulteGroup alleges manager brought noose to meeting
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJ

DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw running for county CEO
Norcross police recruiting new officers
Gwinnett County Jail begins detainee tablet program
Featured

South Georgia United Methodist Conference to vote on exit of 193 churches on Sunday
20h ago
New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top