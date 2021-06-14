Braselton zoning request seeks converting two lots into three

The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on a request to rezone two lots on Henry Street at 7 p.m. June 28 in the courtroom of the Police and Municipal Court facility, 5040 Highway 53. Braselton Broadway, LLC is requesting zoning to allow for the construction of three homes on just over one acre.
In their letter requesting the change, Braselton Broadway noted the zoning will allow the company to recover funds used to tear down and cleanup 136 Henry St. They believe their new construction will add value to the existing homeowners in the area.
Braselton’s Mayor and Town Council will hold a public hearing on the same issue at 4 p.m. July 8 in the same location.