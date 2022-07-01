BreakingNews
Kemp extends state fuel tax break through August
Braselton to hold public hearing on new gas station

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
13 minutes ago

Braselton’s Mayor and Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed new convenience store/gas station at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at the Police and Municipal Court facility, 5040 Highway 53.

The proposed project sits on about 6.75 acres of undeveloped land off Ga. 53 near Jackson Avenue. The property would be developed with a 7,500-square-foot gas station/convenience store with several other general commercial buildings. Two entrances are proposed, one from GA. 53 and another from Jackson Avenue.

According to the application, “the intention is to build an attractive and well landscape (sic) commercial center including this convenience store which will benefit the surrounding area.”

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
