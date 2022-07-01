Braselton to hold public hearing on new gas station

The proposed project sits on about 6.75 acres of undeveloped land off Ga. 53 near Jackson Avenue. The property would be developed with a 7,500-square-foot gas station/convenience store with several other general commercial buildings. Two entrances are proposed, one from GA. 53 and another from Jackson Avenue.

According to the application, “the intention is to build an attractive and well landscape (sic) commercial center including this convenience store which will benefit the surrounding area.”