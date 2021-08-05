ajc logo
X

Braselton to consider zoning to allow 311 new homes at New Cut Road

Braselton will consider a project to build 311 attached and detached single-family dwelling units on about 92 acres on the northern side of the intersection of Highway 53 and New Cut Road. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)
Caption
Braselton will consider a project to build 311 attached and detached single-family dwelling units on about 92 acres on the northern side of the intersection of Highway 53 and New Cut Road. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Braselton Planning Commission will consider a rezoning request to build 311 attached and detached single-family dwelling units at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 in the courtroom of the Police and Municipal Court facility, 5040 Highway 53.

The proposed project would be built on about 92 acres on the northern side of the intersection of Highway 53 and New Cut Road. The property is currently zoned for agricultural use. The applicant, Abernathy development Company, LLC, is seeking to rezone and annex the property into Braselton town limits. Specifically, the developer is requesting to rezone as single-family attached residential – high density to develop 233 homes and 87 townhomes.

The Town Council will consider the request at 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at the same location.

In Other News
1
Gwinnett recognizes military wounded or killed as purple heart county
2
Lawrenceville approves sidewalk and road improvements on Paper Mill...
3
Snellville approves list of streets for speed zone ordinance
4
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
5
Duluth to hold public meeting on Pine Needle Pedestrian Connector
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top